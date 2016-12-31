Top stories

Power Chord Princess 'No Glass Shoes' for young Kilgore rocker By CHELSEA KATZ news2@kilgorenewsherald.com Diamonds may be some girls’ best friend, but for Ally Venable, that designation might have to go to her Fender guitar. Five years after first …

Locals' traditions help jump-start New Year 2017 As a new year begins, people around the world celebrate the new year with traditions to set a foundation for a year of health, happiness and good fortune. The one most familiar with Texans, …

Small goals key to keeping resolutions As the first of the year approaches, the question of resolutions becomes more constant, as do the predictable responses of eating better, working out more and variations of those. “We never …

What's In a Name? Roosth / Swanson Derrick Across Kilgore, 55 stars crown the tops of Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation’s memorial derricks. Most have five points – one has six. The Roosth derrick at the Gateway Travel Plaza …