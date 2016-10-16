Other headlines

KISD musicians make All-State

3 days ago

Later this month when the top Texas high school musicians gather in San Antonio for the Texas Music Educators Association’s annual conference, two chairs will be occupied by Kilgore High School …

Adjusted sales tax numbers may indicate improvement

3 days ago

At first glance, Kilgore’s sales tax allocation this month shows a substantial, record-testing decline from the prior year – more than 46 percent – but some equally-substantial outliers are …

Rotary blood drive aims to bolster slim supply

3 days ago

Carter BloodCare opened New Year 2017 with an urgent plea to its 56-county service area: the close of 2016 put a high demand on limited blood supply as patient need at hospitals in the region was …

Trustees extend SISD chief's contract

3 days ago

It’s a couple of weeks shy of a year since the Sabine ISD School Board voted 4-3 against a one-year extension to Superintendent Stacey Bryce’s contract. Voters brought a change to the board …