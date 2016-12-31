Top stories
By CHELSEA KATZ news2@kilgorenewsherald.com Diamonds may be some girls’ best friend, but for Ally Venable, that designation might have to go to her Fender guitar. Five years after first …
As a new year begins, people around the world celebrate the new year with traditions to set a foundation for a year of health, happiness and good fortune. The one most familiar with Texans, …
As the first of the year approaches, the question of resolutions becomes more constant, as do the predictable responses of eating better, working out more and variations of those. “We never …
Across Kilgore, 55 stars crown the tops of Kilgore Historical Preservation Foundation’s memorial derricks. Most have five points – one has six. The Roosth derrick at the Gateway Travel Plaza …
Kilgore's Greyhound Bus Station caught fire late Wednesday, with four people evacuated from the building – one with help from police officers – to escape the flames that damaged half of the property in the second story.
Other headlines