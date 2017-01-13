BREAKING: City finalizes trail, gets ready to break ground

Other headlines

Rating helps city score low rate for bond issue

2 days ago

The City of Kilgore’s credit score helped save the community about $240,000 on existing debt service Tuesday while securing a low interest rate on $4.1 million in bonds to fund utility …

State presents school rating in new format

2 days ago

Months after being rated “met standard rating” by the Texas Education Agency, Kilgore ISD has received the same report in a different format. KISD Superintendent Cara Cooke held a public …

Trustees extend superintendent’s contract

2 days ago

The Kilgore ISD Board of Trustees extended Superintendent Cara Cooke’s contract an additional year. With the approval during Monday’s board meeting, Cooke’s contract now runs through June …

Son’s diagnosis sparked lifesaving organization

2 days ago

In a time when bone marrow matches outside of the family were rare, Anita Quinn and two friends established a registry to help match bone marrow patients with donors from far beyond the family. …

Council updates first set of building codes

2 days ago

No one likes a code change, B.J. Owen told council members Tuesday night: it makes things more difficult all-around, for the city and the builders and contractors who work here. That said, the …