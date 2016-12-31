BREAKING: Kilgore woman arrested in kidnapping case

Other headlines

'It's our miracle on 43rd street'

2 days ago

Lightning doesn’t strike twice, but fortunately for Verner Laird, miracles do. According to a 2015 study by the National Academy of Sciences, about 600,000 Americans suffer cardiac arrest every …

Deputy finds body on Hwy. 42 near Sabine River

4 days ago

A body was found Wednesday on Hwy. 42 near River Road between Kilgore and White Oak – few details have been released as Gregg County Sheriff's Department's investigation continues. No criminal activity is suspected.

ETTC sets 'Doughboys & Dames' fundraiser

2 days ago

As the East Texas Treatment Center recruits ‘Doughboys & Dames’ to help support the rehab facility in a military-themed fundraiser, where better to stage the event, Amber Kinsey asks, than the …

Council filing period opens Jan. 18

2 days ago

As one election cycle ends, another begins – granted, with fewer spots up-for-grabs, 2017 looks to be a quieter year than its predecessor. In 2016, three Kilgore City Council seats were on local …

College analyzes campus 'quality' elements

2 days ago

Critical thinking. Computer skills. Written communication. Before the Kilgore College Board of Trustees met for the last time in 2016, instructor Sarah Booker introduced the school trustees to the …