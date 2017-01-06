BREAKING: City finalizes trail, gets ready to break ground

Other headlines

City refines strategy for legislative session

Yesterday at 8:00 PM

From the City of Kilgore’s standpoint, the 85th Legislative Session in Austin carries threats to local control, and City Hall has its defensive strategy ready-to-go. On the same day lawmakers …

Annual KHS style show set Saturday at Dodson

Yesterday at 8:00 PM

The latest fashion will grace the Dodson Auditorium stage Saturday as Kilgore High School presents its annual A Touch of Fame and Fashion and Beauty and Handsome presentation. Members of the …

Friday poker challenge benefits East Texas Blue

Yesterday at 8:00 PM

For another year, Beta Gamma Psi will place its bets on generous poker players willing to put their luck on the line for charity. The annual Beta Gamma Psi Texas Hold’em poker tournament will …