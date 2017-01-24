BREAKING: City finalizes trail, gets ready to break ground

Other headlines

City incumbents file for spots on May ballots

2 days ago

And then there were two: both Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin and Mayor Pro Tem Harvey McClendon have officially crossed the T’s and dotted the I’s in their bids for new terms on the Kilgore City …

Handful of tickets remain for Two-Step

2 days ago

There are only a few days to go until the 2017 Texas Two-Step, and organizers are tying together loose ends as they work on behalf of Kilgore’s Boys & Girls Club and Habitat for …

    • Woeful Wednesday

      Friday, January 20

      Neither Kilgore College team left the court happily on Wednesday night. The Rangers, playing an intense Region XIV Conference contest at Floyd Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler against rival Tyler …

    • LOCAL SPORTS IN  BRIEF

      Friday, January 20