Other headlines

White Elephant re-opens Tuesday

Yesterday at 10:00 PM

After a months-long renovation, Kilgore’s White Elephant Bazaar will be back in business and open to the public Tuesday. The ‘grand re-opening’ of Kilgore Improvement & Beautification …

State agency vets city's plans for new signage

Yesterday at 10:00 PM

After several years and, most recently, a cost-saving reboot, City Hall’s latest proposal for wayfinding signage will soon be in the hands of the Texas Department of Transportation. It’s a …

Trustees evaluate KISD chief, hire new administrator

Yesterday at 10:00 PM

In the second Kilgore ISD special board meeting of the month – and the year – trustees gathered to evaluate the district’s leader Tuesday evening. Held in closed session as a personnel …

Police package kidnapping case for DA's consideration

Yesterday at 10:00 PM

Authorities are still investigating an aggravated kidnapping that took place at the end of 2016 in Longview. Once that investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Gregg County …