This month, Teresa Richenberger saw a journey years in the making come to fruition as the first 10 women moved into their rooms at Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch. “The real work is just now …
$17,500: It’s half the cost of a Habitat for Humanity home. It’s three months of activities at Kilgore’s Boys & Girls Club. Yes, the $35,000 take at Saturday’s Texas Two-Step fundraiser is …
“We don’t do anything flashy. We don’t do anything immediate. All we make is that slow, steady progress that celebrates our history and advances our future.” From the World’s Richest …
Kilgore College will officially open the Ballpark at KC Commons on Friday, and they’re hoping for a big crowd. The Rangers, who opened the season last weekend in a tournament in Galveston, will …
For the second year in a row, West Rusk High School's Elyana Williams will represent the district and East Texas in the 2017 ATSSB All-State Band. According to the Association of Texas Small …
