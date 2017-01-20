Humility is the word former Kilgore College President Dr. Stewart McLaurin chose to describe Dr. Winfred J. Spear. “[O]f all the magnanimous deeds he did for Kilgore College, he never sought …

Kilgore hosted its first Relay for Life event in 2003: “It netted over $48,000, and we never looked back,” Jackie Fout says. In 14 years of annual activities, the local outreach has seen $1.29 …

The first of several suspects in the 2014 murder of 36-year-old Franciosa Jackson was sentenced to 42 years in prison Wednesday. The remaining individuals are not being named: none have been …

Students at Kilgore High School now have one more tool at their disposal when it comes to career testing, college applications, college decisions and test preparation. The Career and Technology …

Other headlines

White Elephant re-opens Tuesday After a months-long renovation, Kilgore’s White Elephant Bazaar will be back in business and open to the public Tuesday. The ‘grand re-opening’ of Kilgore Improvement & Beautification …

State agency vets city's plans for new signage After several years and, most recently, a cost-saving reboot, City Hall’s latest proposal for wayfinding signage will soon be in the hands of the Texas Department of Transportation. It’s a …

College accepting applications through Feb. 17 for expiring board terms KC Press Release Kilgore College will host three regular elections May 6 for expiring board terms. Applications to run for the KC Board of Trustees will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 17 …

Trustees evaluate KISD chief, hire new administrator In the second Kilgore ISD special board meeting of the month – and the year – trustees gathered to evaluate the district’s leader Tuesday evening. Held in closed session as a personnel …