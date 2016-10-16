Top stories

Drug arrests include Kilgore man A federal drug sting netted three arrests in East Texas Tuesday, and one Kilgore resident was nabbed in the interdiction. Caches of heroin, meth, money, guns and ammo were all seized in the …

RANGE-OUT Basketball fans honor Ford with second game ‘I cannot give up her fight now’ With a basketball full of raffle tickets, the fight to end childhood cancer continued at Tuesday’s second annual girls’ basketball Orange-Out game. Although the team was playing Gladewater, …

FLEET OF FIN Ballet troupes prepare for 'Little Mermaid' Four Kilgore dancers will go under the sea for a production of “The Little Mermaid” with Longview Ballet Theatre, in collaboration with Ballet West. Abby Hattaway, Hannah Holmgren, Isabella …

What's In a Name? Whitten Applied Technology Center Mays Kenneth Whitten did not have just one title attached to his name during his 76 years; he had two. Whitten was known in Kilgore as dean at Kilgore College: dean of students and then dean of …