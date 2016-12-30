Other headlines

SCHOOLS:

State’s ratings don’t make the grade

3 days ago

As the state released new A-to-F preliminary ratings for school districts and campuses across the state, the commissioner of education has told administrators not to infer anything about district or …

Orange-Out basketball game, raffle returns Tuesday

3 days ago

The second annual Orange-Out girls’ basketball game will return to the Kilgore High School gym Tuesday, Jan. 10. The game is organized in memory of Kilgore High School graduate Lynzee Ford, who …

Lane closures ahead in Hwy. 42 project

3 days ago

TxDOT Release TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in the district during the Week of Jan. 9, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other …

Birth Announcement

3 days ago

Essie Mae Leak of Kilgore announces the birth of her newest great-grandniece, Emery Jo Hines. She was born Dec. 19, 2016 at 12:19 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa, and weighed six pounds, five ounces and …