Home districts come first, three state legislators assured local officials Wednesday: they were elected to represent East Texans and they’ll carry local priorities to Austin next week. With the …
Fast on the heels of the excitement of the Fourth of July, Kilgoreites joined Americans across the country in mourning and outrage at the vicious assassination of police officers in Dallas July …
After missing the final round of the first Texas state cheerleading championship by one spot last year, Kilgore High School will return to the championship with their eyes set on the final level. …
Although more reserved than his predecessor, Dr. B.E. Masters, Kilgore College’s third president, Dr. Cruce B. Stark, had high expectations for the college. Serving as president of Kilgore …
The worker takes all the necessary precautions. He puts on all the safety gear. He makes sure there’s a spotter standing-by. The standard operating procedures are clear. His coworkers have his …
