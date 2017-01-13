Top stories

‘We’ve got to get the secret out’ School district launches 2017 Idea Exchanges Members of the Kilgore ISD and broader Kilgore community met Thursday evening for the first KISD Idea Exchange of the year. With many people clustered in the middle of the Kilgore Primary School …

Land swap clears path for trails It’s been four years since the City of Kilgore began pursuing a trail system in earnest and almost as long since federal grant monies were awarded for the project, but the finish line is in …

Ready Player One KHS video game designers level up Armed with Western and galactic video games, eight Kilgore High School students will travel to Waco soon with their sights set on state and national accolades. Two teams of four KHS students – …

What's In a Name? Stream-Flo Field Back in March 2005, Synergy Park’s first resident received a $111,000 check from Kilgore Economic Development Corporation and immediately presented the City of Kilgore with a $111,000 check. It …