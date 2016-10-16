Top stories
A federal drug sting netted three arrests in East Texas Tuesday, and one Kilgore resident was nabbed in the interdiction. Caches of heroin, meth, money, guns and ammo were all seized in the …
With a basketball full of raffle tickets, the fight to end childhood cancer continued at Tuesday’s second annual girls’ basketball Orange-Out game. Although the team was playing Gladewater, …
Four Kilgore dancers will go under the sea for a production of “The Little Mermaid” with Longview Ballet Theatre, in collaboration with Ballet West. Abby Hattaway, Hannah Holmgren, Isabella …
Mays Kenneth Whitten did not have just one title attached to his name during his 76 years; he had two. Whitten was known in Kilgore as dean at Kilgore College: dean of students and then dean of …
By JAMES DRAPER news1@kilgorenewsherald.com It will be the first of its kind here, and it begins Monday at 10 a.m. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will not pass unmarked this year as a diverse …
Other headlines